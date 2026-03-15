Election Excitement: Four States and One UT Gear Up for Polls

The Election Commission unveiled the assembly election schedule for four states and one Union Territory, setting the stage for an April 9 poll in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

West Bengal's voting will be divided into two phases on April 23 and April 29, while Tamil Nadu will cast its votes on April 23. The outcomes of these elections, affecting 824 seats, will be revealed on May 4 as ballots are counted.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the importance of a fair election, highlighting strict measures against violations. The announcement immediately enacts the model code of conduct across these regions.