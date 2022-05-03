EU's 6th sanctions' package against Russia targets banks, oil imports

Moscow [Russia], May 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is working on the next package of anti-Russia sanctions that aims to "de-swift' more banks and targets imports of Russian oil, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine affects global security. We are working on the 6th package of sanctions which aims to de-swift more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports. These measures will be presented to the Council for approval," Borrell tweeted.

Earlier today, some 3,000 containers and 5,000 vehicles destined for Russia are being checked or blocked in Belgian ports due to European sanctions against Moscow, a representative of the Belgian customs service told Sputnik. "As of now, 2,980 containers and 4,876 vehicles are being checked in Belgian ports," the representative said.The official added that 876 cars -- expensive cars, the cost of which exceeds 50,000 euros (USD 52,538) and the export of which from the EU to Russia is prohibited under the anti-Russian sanctions -- were detained.

The goods that fell under sanctions and turned out to be blocked in the European country will be able to leave Belgian ports as soon as a new destination is determined, the official noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)