Hong Kong is set to witness one-man election featuring John Lee on Sunday, the city state's former Security Head for becoming the next Chief Executive, replacing Carrie Lam. Lee is known for defending, promoting and advancing Hong Kong's most controversial laws.

The moment Lee declared his candidacy for the top post this week, the new rule imposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) last year ensured that he would be sworn in on July 1, the Washington Post reported. In 2017, the current Chief Executive Carrie Lam promoted Lee to the secretary for security -- a move that set him on a trajectory to enforce and aid China's ambitions to rein in independent-minded Hong Kongers.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Saturday inspected the final stage of preparatory work of the main polling station and central counting station for the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election to be held on Sunday. Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong on Saturday inspected the final stage of preparatory work of the main polling station and central counting station for the election.

At the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, Lam said the election is the third major election under the new electoral system of the region, and it is vital that all electoral staff are well versed in their duties and procedures to ensure the smooth conduct of this election, Xinhua News Agency said. Chairman of the HKSAR Electoral Affairs Commission Barnabas Fung, who accompanied Lam on Saturday's inspection, said a suggested time slot will be assigned to the Election Committee members, according to the five sectors to which they belong, to vote at the main polling station.

He called on the Election Committee members to arrive at the main polling station to vote according to the suggested time slots. Last year, Beijing overhauled Hong Kong's electoral system and specified that only "patriots", that is, those loyal to the Communist Party could run. The changes reduced the number of elective seats in the legislature, tightened rules on who could qualify and changed the representation of the committee that picks the chief executive.

