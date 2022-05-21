Ukraine gets 600-million-euro financial aid from EU

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukraine has received the second tranche of 600 million euros (634 million U.S. dollars) of the European Union's (EU's) emergency macro-financial assistance program, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said Friday. "The funds will be used to maintain financial stability in Ukraine during the war," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed the aid and thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the aid. The EU decided to allocate 1.2 billion euros (1.26 billion dollars) in emergency assistance for Ukraine in February. Ukraine received 600 million euros from the aid package in March. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)