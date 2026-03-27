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High Court Greenlights Cattle Transit for Dhyan Foundation

The High Court of Tripura has allowed an NGO, Dhyan Foundation, to transport rescued cows from Tripura to Jharkhand. This decision follows a petition seeking authorization. The court mandates adherence to animal cruelty laws during transit, addressing cattle smuggling concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:33 IST
High Court Greenlights Cattle Transit for Dhyan Foundation
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The High Court of Tripura has issued a directive allowing Dhyan Foundation, an NGO, to transport rescued cattle from the state to its shelter in Jharkhand. The court's decision came in response to a writ petition by the organization, which sought legal backing to relocate the animals to its gaushala, a sanctuary for cows.

Justice T Amarnath Goud, after hearing the case, instructed the state government to provide a transit permit, stipulating that the transport must comply with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and accompanying rules. The cattle will be moved through Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Bihar to reach Jharkhand.

The foundation, currently caring for over 2,100 cows rescued by the Border Security Force in Tripura, argued that its Jharkhand facility offers better infrastructure and a safer environment, free from the threats posed by cattle smuggling to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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