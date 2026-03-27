Dreaming at Wuwei Ling: A Night of Insights on Beigan Island

On an isolated Taiwanese island near China, devotees gather once a year at the Wuwei Ling Temple, hoping the sacred site will whisper answers to life's mysteries. Blanketed on the temple floor, they sleep in pursuit of prophetic dreams bequeathed by the legendary Nine Immortals of Jiuli.

These deities, rooted in regional folklore, temporarily transfer from China's Fujian province, believed to bestow guidance to dream-seekers at Beigan Island only on the 29th day of the Lunar New Year. The stormy passage of these deities prevails over a poignant story that links devotees, bridging natural beauty and cultural beliefs.

Initially a secluded tradition among locals, the pilgrimage to Beigan has since become a tourist attraction, fueled by local government promotions. Visitors seek counsel not just for love but increasingly for career insights, revealing the modern dilemmas faced by worshippers against the backdrop of wartime history and natural allure in Matsu archipelago.

(With inputs from agencies.)