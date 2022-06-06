Left Menu

Beijing accuses Canada of provocations under pretext of UNSC Resolutions implementation

Canadian air forces have stepped up intelligence activities and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Monday.

06-06-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Canadian air forces have stepped up intelligence activities and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Monday. Last week, the Canadian armed forces accused Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force pilots of unprofessional and security-threatening behavior during recent encounters with the Canadian air forces in international airspace. The incidents occurred during the Canadian air forces' NEON mission to monitor possible violations of UN sanctions against North Korea, Sputnik reported.

"Recently, the Canadian air forces aircraft have stepped up intelligence activities and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing UNSC resolutions, which poses a threat to China's national security and also endangers the personnel of both sides, the Chinese side strongly opposes this," the spokesman said, as quoted by the ministry. China urged Canada to refrain from provocations in international airspace, otherwise Ottawa will be responsible for the consequences, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

