Afghanistan: Sacking of three female lecturers draws flak

Three female lecturers of Badakhshan University have been fired after they did not show up at their jobs for over 10 months, a media report said. Although universities across Afghanistan have opened since the beginning of the school year in March, but the upheaval caused by the Taliban's takeover last August caused interruptions in universities, schools and other organizations.

The firing will add to the difficulties in educating women in Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported. "The removal of female professors from the university is one of the biggest problems in educating female students, and this adds up to the frustration of girls," said Lal Mah Hasrat, a student.

"It has been three months since our classes started. Mozhda and Professor Alamyar were among the teachers who were teaching us at university. It has been three months that they are absent," said Hangama, another student. Badakhshan University's chancellor said that these professors have been fired for their absenteeism.

"From August of 2021, which is ten months, these teachers left university. They were repeatedly contacted by the university leadership to come back, but unfortunately they did not return," said Salahuddin Qazizada, head of press relations of Badakhshan University. Last month, United Nations Security Council had urged the Taliban to reverse the policies restricting the human rights and fundamental rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

In a joint statement, UNSC had expressed deep concerns over the situation of Afghan women and girls following the Taliban's restrictions on education, employment, freedom of movement, and the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in public life. This comes after the Taliban's recent order for female Afghan television presenters to cover their faces when performing on air. Earlier, the Taliban had ordered women to cover their faces in public. (ANI)

