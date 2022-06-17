US imposes visa restrictions on five Cuban officials: Blinken

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The US imposed visa restrictions on five Cuban government officials in connection with human rights abuses including unfair trials and jailings, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.

"The Department of State has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on five Cuban officials pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 5377, which suspends nonimmigrant entry into the United States of officers and employees of the Cuban government," Blinken said on Thursday.

"These five officials are connected to unfair trials and unjust sentencing and imprisonment of peaceful July 11, 2021, protesters. This announcement of visa restrictions comes in response to the actions of Cuban government officials that deny Cubans their basic human rights and fundamental freedoms." (ANI/Sputnik)

