Pakistan: 19 killed, 12 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

At least 19 passengers were killed and 12 others injured on Sunday after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in south-western Balochistan province.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 03-07-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 14:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least 19 passengers were killed and 12 others injured on Sunday after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in south-western Balochistan province. According to local media reports, the driver lost control due to over-speeding amid rain near the Dana Sar area of the district along the border with north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The bus fell deep and overturned multiple times in the process, local media said. The victims were shifted to local hospitals, police told local media, adding that more deaths were possible as some of the injured were in critical condition, Xinhua reported.

Over 30 passengers were on the bus which was heading to Balochistan's provincial capital Quetta from the country's capital Islamabad. Earlier in June, 22 people were killed and a child was injured after a passenger van plunged 100 feet into a ravine near Killa Saifullah in Balochistan.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

