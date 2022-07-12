Ready to nominate civil activists for Presidency if no consensus by political parties: Sri Lankan Buddhist priest

Sri Lankan Buddhist priest Omalpe Sobitha Thera said that if the political parties were not able to reach a consensus on appointing a new President, the clergy are ready to nominate five civil society activists suitable for the position. He requested the party leaders to allow them to be appointed through the national list to Parliament.

"The future President should be chosen with a common agreement from all political parties and based on the national needs. We request all political party leaders to come to a consensus, leaving behind a political power struggle. If they cannot do so, we are ready to nominate five civil activists suitable for the position. In such case, we request party leaders to allow them to be nominated through the national list in place of five MPs," he said, reported Daily Mirror. He also called on the protestors to vacate the President's house and hand back the premises.

"The people who had taken over the President's House, Presidential Secretariat and Temple Trees, must vacate the premises after the resignation of the President is announced officially today. There could be a security threat to these national properties as malicious elements may destroy or vandalize them. We request the protesters to hand back the premises to be taken care of by the security forces," the senior prelate added. As the political unrest in Sri Lanka continues, Galle Face protesters invited political parties, mass organizations and trade unions opposed to the Rajapaksa regime and held discussions.

The development comes after thousands of people stormed into the President's House in Fort on Saturday. The dramatic visuals came from PM's official residence where they were seen playing carrom board, sleeping on the sofa, enjoying in park premises, and preparing food for dinner.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also announced to step down from his posts amid the ongoing protests. However, the protesters who have occupied the residences of the President and Prime Minister have cleared that they will continue to occupy their houses until they resign from their posts.The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days.Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress.The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages.The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic. (ANI)

