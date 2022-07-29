Left Menu

Bleak future lies in store for Pakistan

Pakistan is at a crossroads as most paths lead to further disaster than seen in the last six months.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan is at a crossroads as most paths lead to further disaster than seen in the last six months. Politics, so used to arbitration, isn't finding one at the moment. There exists a little possibility for political players to come together in consensus on critical issues, reported The Express Tribune.

Moreover, the army and its leadership were maligned at will for the most part of the last six years. This comes after any insinuation of the army's leadership amounts to deliberate subversion, sedition and disruption in the military order. It is now a daily fodder, reported The Express Tribune. However, the military politicised itself so much as to be a fair game is something for it to ponder over and deal with.

But in a country where institutions have had to lend a hand in governance, their need to arbitrate when politicians feud will never go away. With such malicious and vicious attacks on it, the military has been literally neutralised, said The Express Tribune. Further, making courts controversial is the next ploy. The focus is on subverting the judiciary in public non-cooperation to contrive decisions of a side's liking.

A political system's inability to resolve its own predicaments means that courts are asked to arbitrate. They are then framed for activism and judicial coups in the public narrative when decisions don't go their way. This is patent blackmail, said The Express Tribune. In an environment where the economy is on the verge of crashing, the threat of default looms, 120 million people of Punjab have been without a functioning government for the last four months, the military is fighting a rear-guard action against terrorism in its midst, and the international environment is tenuous, fragile and laden against us politically and economically, governance is a non-functioning entity while politics is at best fratricidal and predatory.

There isn't an institution left that has not been tarnished. So complete is the insinuation and slander. The crisis meanwhile only deepens and engorges us from all sides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

