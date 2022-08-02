School building built under Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal's Nuwakot

A school building built under Indian assistance has been inaugurated in Nuwakot District of Nepal in the presence of the Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Prashant Kumar Sona and District Coordination Committee Chief of Nuwakot, Rajindra Bikram Singh Thakuri today. The inauguration of the building of Shree Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School was followed by the transfer of assets from DCC to Bidur Municipality. Mayor of Bidur Municipality, Rajan Shrestha, leaders from major political parties, Educationists, Government officials and Members of civil society were present during the event.

The project was undertaken with grant assistance from the Government of India at the cost of Nepali Rs 25 million under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation in the education sector as a community development project. This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

Mayor of Bidur Municipality Mr Rajan Shrestha, Leaders from major political parties, Educationists, Government officials and Members of civil society were present during the event. Shree Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School was established in 1951 and was designed by K.I. Singh is an Indian Engineer who came for the Trishuli Hydro Electric Project. The school has over 1343 students, about 60 per cent of whom are girls. The new infrastructure created for the school in Nepal with the Government of India's assistance will provide a facility of an improved environment for the students for seeking a better education. The project is testimony to long-standing Nepal- India cooperation.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 103 HICDPs are in Bagmati Pradesh, including 7 projects in Nuwakot District. India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries.

The implementation of this school project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)