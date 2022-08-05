Left Menu

PM Modi, Philippines President Marcos review progress in bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke over the phone with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:20 IST
PM Modi, Philippines President Marcos review progress in bilateral ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke over the phone with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement. He congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr for his election as the 17th President of the Philippines.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the important role that the Philippines plays in India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision, and expressed the desire to further expand bilateral relations. "The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between the two countries in recent years," a PMO release.

Prime Minister also assured President Marcos Jr. of India's full support in his plans and projects for the Philippines' development. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30.

Popularly known as Bongbong, he is the son of former President Ferdinand Marcos who ruled the Philippines for two decades from 1965, almost half of it under martial law. Marcos Jr, a former senator and congressman Marcos won a victory over incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo. His proclamation was attended by his 92-year-old mother, Imelda, alongside his wife, siblings and children.

India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on November 26, 1949. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022