Pakistan: Unidentified gunmen kill 2 in Quetta

Unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured four others in firing in the Pashtunabad area late on Monday night.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured four others in firing in the Pashtunabad area late on Monday night. The two victims, identified as Amir Muhammad and Najieebullah, died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, reported Dawn, citing police officials.

The incident took place at Mehta Chowk where armed men opened fire on people and escaped, police said. The police reached the incident site right after receiving information about the firing and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Civil Hospital, Dawn reported.

Increased terror activities in Pakistan's border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district, have cost the lives of several local residents. Terror organisations like the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have also been working from the Afghan bases, planning attacks against Pakistan.

The porous border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been a stronghold for the Pakistani Taliban, a banned terrorist group in Pakistan, for decades. The group has carried out various terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the officials in the country have claimed that the members of the group found shelter in neighbouring Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

