Left Menu

Baloch group targets Pakistani army on Balochistan's Independence Day

Baloch Liberation Army on Thursday claimed responsibility for several attacks on Pakistani army check-posts, targeting Police officials and a Police station in different areas of Balochistan.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 14-08-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 10:08 IST
Baloch group targets Pakistani army on Balochistan's Independence Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Baloch Liberation Army on Thursday claimed responsibility for several attacks on Pakistani army check-posts, targeting Police officials and a Police station in different areas of Balochistan. The Spokesperson of the armed group, Jeeyand Baloch said that their fighters have targeted the Pakistani army and police in three different locations Kalat, Balgatar, and Machh, killing at least one officer and injuring four others, The Balochistan Post reported.

Notably, on August 11, Balochistan celebrated its independence day. Jeeyand Baloch said that BLA fighters attacked a police station in Kalat on Wednesday night, adding that their target was the SHO of the station, who was present at the time of the attack. He said that the SHO is involved in harassing of the public under the pretext of checking and filing bogus police reports to blackmail innocent civilians.

"This attack was a warning for the SHO and other police officers to stop their anti-Baloch policies on the behest of the occupying forces," Jeeyand Baloch said. The BLA also claimed responsibility for two other attacks saying that their group fighters fired rockets and other heavy weapons at the post of the Pakistan Army on the premises of "National Coal Lease" in the Machh area of Bolan.

"An enemy personnel was killed on the spot while the occupying forces also suffered more losses,' the statement reads. In another statement released on Thursday by BLA, in which the group took the credit for attacking another senior Police official in Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan. "The targeted SHO, on the behest of Pakistan's secretive agencies, has been involved in raiding houses, torturing civilians, and disrespecting people on the streets under the pretext of checking," BLA spokesperson said as quoted by Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, another Baloch "pro-independence" group, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for attacking Pakistani forces' outpost in the Jhaoo area of Awaran on Thursday. BLF spokesman Major Gohram Baloch said in a statement that their fighters attacked the Pakistani army post in Jhaoo-sorh-Attah Muhammad Bazar with snipers, rockets, and automatic weapons. "In this attack, one enemy soldier was killed on the spot, while they also received more casualties and loss," BLF spokesperson claimed.

According to the publication, the Baloch groups always target the Pakistani forces and government installations on August 11 and 14, as a way to celebrate their independence day. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan celebrates its independence day on August 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022