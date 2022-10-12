Left Menu

Iranian navy officer suffers heart attack on vessel near Mumbai coast, evacuated by Indian Navy

An Iranian Navy Officer who suffered a cardiac arrest on board IRI Ship Makaran on Wednesday was evacuated off the coast of Mumbai by an Indian Navy ALH helicopter.

Updated: 12-10-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 19:59 IST
Indian Navy ALH helicopter evacuates Iranian Navy Officer.. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An Iranian Navy Officer who suffered a cardiac arrest on board IRI Ship Makaran on Wednesday was evacuated off the coast of Mumbai by an Indian Navy ALH helicopter. The naval helicopter was launched from INS Shikra, Mumbai at around 0830 h today after the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy for MEDEVAC (medical evacuation) made a request, according to the Defence PRO.

"An #IndianNavy #ALH was launched from INS Shikra, #Mumbai at about 0830 h today, in response to a request from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy for #MEDEVAC of an #IranianNavy personnel who suffered a cardiac arrest on board IRI Ship Makaran, off Mumbai coast. @DefenceMinIndia," the official Twitter handle of Western Naval Command tweeted. The patient was eventually airlifted along with two attendants from the ship and was sent to the Navy hospital, INHS Asvini directly by 0950 hours.

India's relations with Iran are unique and historic. Iran is an important partner and a close neighbour. During 2021-22, there was an intensification in bilateral engagement. Apart from Defence, India-Iran commercial ties were traditionally dominated by the Indian import of Iranian crude oil. In 2018-19 India imported USD 12.11 billion worth of crude oil from Iran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

