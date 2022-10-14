India participates at 6th East Asia Summit Education Minister's Meeting

India participates in the 6th East Asia Summit Education Minister's Meeting held on Friday in Hanoi, Vietnam. According to the Education Ministry "Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Ministry of Education virtually addressed the gathering and informed about the key initiatives of National Education Policy 2020 and India's collaborative efforts in education and research with partner EAS countries. While addressing, she said that NEP 2020 encourages a holistic, flexible and multidisciplinary approach to education as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is based on foundational pillars of access, equality, quality, affordability and accountability and is aligned with SDG 2030 goals.

She also mentioned the recently-launched PM SHRI scheme under which more than 14,500 schools will be developed across India with all components of NEP 2020 as exemplar schools. These schools will offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity. She said that online, open and multi-modal learning has been promoted vigorously under our PM- eVidya and also mentioned various e-learning platforms like DIKSHA, SWAYAM MOOCS platform, Virtual Labs, e-PG Pathshala and National Digital Library, and many others.

Neeta Prasad underlined that NEP 2020 focuses on the internationalization of education and building collaborations with other countries. She added that India greatly values educational cooperation with EAS countries. She also emphasised India's commitment to working with EAS member countries. (ANI)

