Israeli closed-loop cowshed ecosystem sets example for the world in dairy industry

Israel's Volcani Institute of Ministry of Agriculture has set an example for the world in dairy as the centre's cow farm has all the basic amenities, with every cow having insurance and average production of 50 kg of milk per day. The Volcani Center is a government research body and serves as the research arm of the Ministry of Agriculture in Israel.

The cow farm at the institute has a closed-loop cowshed ecosystem that has about 220 milking cows. The centre investigates everything related to the agriculture industry, including dairy cattle. Speaking to ANI, a Professor of the Department of Ruminant Science at Volcani Center, Moallem Uzi said that milk production in Israel is the highest and the centre has cows here that produce over 70 litres a day.

"Milk production in Israel is the highest in the world. I'm talking about dairy cows and our farm, avg is about 11,500 liters per cow for 305 days, with an avg of 55 liters per day. We've cows here that produce over 70 liters a day," the Professor told ANI, adding that it is much higher than in India. Notably, people from all across the world come to see the Israeli closed-loop cowshed ecosystem which serves as a model for dairy industries worldwide despite the lack of water and fertile land.

The Israeli dairy industry has the highest milk yield per cow despite the heat and humidity. Dairy cows cannot graze in Israel due to unfavourable habitat circumstances, so their diet is based on scientific, online feed analysis, and calculated feed regimens which act as a model of achievement, globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)