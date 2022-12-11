Left Menu

China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit

On the afternoon of December 9, the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit was held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Summit along with the leaders of the GCC.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 09:38 IST
China, Arab states agree to strengthen cooperation during Xi Jinping's visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Leaders of China and the member states of the Arab League have agreed to strengthen cooperation and enhance the China-Arab strategic partnership, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. On the afternoon of December 9, the first China-Arab States Summit was held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Summit issued the Riyadh Declaration of the First China-Arab States Summit which announced that China and Arab States agreed to make efforts to build a China-Arab community with a "shared future in the new era." Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Summit with leaders from 21 countries of the Arab League. In a declaration issued following the first China-Arab States Summit, the leaders said they hope to open up broader prospects for the China-Arab strategic partnership.

China and Arab states are committed to deepening China-Arab cooperation in various fields through the mechanisms under the framework of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, according to the declaration. The two sides agreed to make all-out efforts to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

Notably, the declaration said that the Arab states adhere to the one-China principle, support China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirm that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory. The leaders agreed that regional and international efforts should be made to seek political solutions to regional crises and issues such as the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen in accordance with relevant international resolutions, agreements and principles.

They said they support the efforts to achieve a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and restore security and peace in accordance with international law, the principles of the UN Charter, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The leaders said they support the establishment of a Middle East zone free of weapons of mass destruction, in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which is the cornerstone of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Both sides agreed to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts and reject "double standards" in the fight against terrorism. They also agreed to strengthen dialogue among civilizations and oppose Islamophobia in all forms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022