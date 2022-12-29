Muslim cleric condemns rape and murder of Hindu woman in Pakistan

Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, a Muslim cleric on Thursday condemned the rape and murder of a Hindu woman, Daya Bheel, in the Sindh province of Pakistan. Qasmi said that a sister has been disrespected and murdered in Pakistan and that strict action should be taken against the perpetrators.

"I want to ask the Pakistan Government if they have any humanity in them. What is this thing about majority and minority? A sister has been disrespected and murdered in Pakistan. Which Islam are you talking about? Islam fights for people's respect, their rights," Qasmi said. He said that Prophet Muhammad talked about equality and respect, which is why his name comes up in the list of the most influential people in the world. He worked for the welfare of people, especially women, he said.

"I want to appeal to the United Nations (UN) to put pressure on the Pakistan government to bring the country under control," Qasmi said. He said Pakistan's government should find the perpetrators and punish them. They should hang them or directly shoot them. "I also request the Indian government to write to the Pakistan government and ask them to take strict action within 24 hours. If no action is taken, we should write to the UN," Qasmi said.

India on Thursday called on Pakistan to protect its minorities after the killing of Daya Bheel, a Hindu woman in the Sindh province of Pakistan. Speaking at the weekly media briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen reports about it, but we don't have specific details on the case, but we have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security and well-being, which is their responsibility." he added.

There is outrage in Pakistan's Sindh after the brutal killing of Bheel. Krishna Kumari, Senator of the Pakistan People's Party from Tharparkar Sindh rushed to her village and confirmed the news of the brutal murder of the Hindu woman.

"Daya Bheel, a 40-year-old widow brutally murdered and her body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed the flesh from the whole head. Visited her village. Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached," she tweeted. "Daya Bheel's case won't be highlighted in the media, nor will Politicians in Islamabad or the Sindh government issue a statement. Will the police apprehend culprits? Will Hindus be treated as equal citizens in their motherland Sindh?" tweeted The Rise News, a nonprofit news organization. (ANI)

