European nations enact strict COVID-19 measures for travelers from China

Due to an apparent surge in covid infections in China, the European nations have enacted stricter COVID-19 regulations for travelers arriving from China, NHK World reported.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 21:04 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Due to an apparent surge in covid infections in China, the European nations have enacted stricter COVID-19 regulations for travelers arriving from China, NHK World reported. The UK government unveiled new regulations on Friday for passengers taking direct flights from the Chinese mainland to England. These newcomers will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test conducted no more than two days prior to departure beginning on January 5.

The French government also declared on Friday that it would demand a negative test result acquired within two days of departure from Chinese air travelers. The regulation is anticipated to go into force as soon as January 1. All flights departing from China, even those with stopovers, would be subject to the test, according to the officials. On those flights, all passengers are required to board wearing masks, according to NHK World.

The Spanish government declared on Friday that visitors from China must have a negative test result or immunization documentation. Earlier, India made RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from five countries including China.

Taking note of the rising cases of COVID globally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the Centre and States need to work in "tandem" and in a "collaborative spirit" as was done during the previous surges. Meanwhile, Japan also imposed Mandatory testing for COVID-19 from December 30 upon arrival for travelers from China due to an increase in the number of confirmed cases there, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The measure applies to travelers from mainland China and those who visited it within the past seven days. They are required to take a COVID-19 test upon their arrival in Japan. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days. The Kyodo news agency said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the decision on Tuesday.

In November, China saw a record increase in local COVID-19 outbreaks. Due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation, the authorities introduced partial lockdowns in some areas while also forcing their residents to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis.

In particular, starting from November 24, restrictive measures were tightened in a number of China's major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. (ANI)

