Left Menu

Covid surge in China hits its commercial hub Guangzhou, dents economic prestige

China's reversal of its Covid-19 restrictions in early December was meant to help places like Guangzhou. But the chaotic approach has contributed to a tsunami of infections that has swept across the nation, overwhelming hospitals and funeral parlours.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:20 IST
Covid surge in China hits its commercial hub Guangzhou, dents economic prestige
COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Covid surge in China had hit its southern commercial hub Guangzhou, denting its economic prestige as it faces a difficult road to recovery, reported The Straits Times. Three weeks after Xi Jinping, China's top leader tried to reinvigorate China's stalled economy by abruptly abandoning his stringent pandemic restrictions, downtown Guangzhou is faced with an unpredictable - and uncontrolled - epidemic and financial uncertainty, people and companies are spending cautiously, suggesting that the road to recovery will take time.

Nearly three years of "zero-Covid" measures have crushed businesses. Streets are lined with shuttered stores and workshops. Walls are plastered not with "help wanted" signs, but with notices from entrepreneurs putting their businesses up for sale. Roads and alleys once packed with migrant workers are now mostly empty, reported The Straits Times. China's reversal of its Covid-19 restrictions in early December was meant to help places like Guangzhou. But the chaotic approach has contributed to a tsunami of infections that has swept across the nation, overwhelming hospitals and funeral parlours.

In many industries, truck drivers and other workers have quickly fallen ill, temporarily stretching staff and slowing operations, reported The Straits Times. The global economy is slowing, dragged down by high inflation, an energy crisis and geopolitical turmoil. As American and European shoppers tighten their budgets, China increasingly faces a double blow of slumping demand both at home and abroad.

In Guangzhou, Tony Tang, the owner of a women's clothing workshop, said his sales had plunged by two-thirds in the past year, reported The Straits Times. Tang's workforce has shrunk from 30 to 10, but there is no shortage of labour. When he needed a worker to help sew an order of halter tops, he went out on a street corner with a handmade cardboard sign and hired one within several minutes, for one-sixth less than he paid about a year ago.

China's factory activity contracted further in December as rapidly spreading infections grounded workers, snarled deliveries and dampened demand, reported The Straits Times. For service industries like restaurants, the same survey found, business was almost as bad as in early 2020, during the nearly nationwide lockdown that followed the first Covid-19 outbreak in the city of Wuhan. Eateries and other businesses closed last month as customers stayed home to avoid infection or because they were sick.

"The epidemic has had a great impact on the production and demand of enterprises, the attendance of personnel, and logistics and distribution," the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement that accompanied its release of the survey data. Manufacturing had already been in decline in November when many cities and regions in China imposed lockdowns on residents in a futile bid to contain outbreaks. Car dealerships are crammed with unsold cars. Stores have little need to order more for their shelves when they are already full of unsold merchandise, reported The Straits Times.

Nio, an electric car manufacturer in east-central China's Anhui province, said that Covid-19 outbreaks had affected its supply chain and reduced its car deliveries in December. Tesla suspended the production of cars at its factory in Shanghai for the last week of December, a move that Yale Zhang, managing director of Automotive Foresight, a consultancy in Shanghai, saw as a sign of flagging sales in China and elsewhere, partly because other automakers are introducing more electric cars.

Many European manufacturers in China have been forced to operate with about half their usual staff for two to three weeks, affecting output somewhat, said Klaus Zenkel, the chair of the chamber's South China chapter. The damage that "zero-Covid" inflicted on China's once-unbeatable attractiveness as a manufacturing hub could be hard to repair, The Straits Times reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023