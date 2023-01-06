Left Menu

Japan to step up patrolling near Senkaku Islands amid rising Chinese assertiveness

The Fumio Kishida government has developed a policy to boost the country's Coast Guard capabilities, including patrolling its waters by ship and aircraft, Japan's NHK World reported. The Japanese media said this development follows an increase in China's maritime activities last year near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:19 IST
Japan to step up patrolling near Senkaku Islands amid rising Chinese assertiveness
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is set to ramp up patrolling of its territorial waters amid the increasing presence of Chinese vessels in and around the waters near the Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu islands in China. The Fumio Kishida government has developed a policy to boost the country's Coast Guard capabilities, including patrolling its waters by ship and aircraft, Japan's NHK World reported. The Japanese media said this development follows an increase in China's maritime activities last year near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

The Senkaku Islands are a group of islands in the East China Sea. They are located northeast of Taiwan, east of China, west of Okinawa Island, and north of the southwestern end of the Ryukyu Islands. Japan maintains they are an inherent part of its territory. Meanwhile, China and Taiwan also claim these islands. According to NHK, Chinese government ships last month navigated Japanese waters in the area for more than 72 hours. The report added that it is the longest-ever continued intrusion of its kind since the Japanese government purchased some of the islands from a private Japanese owner in 2012.

In December, the Japanese government approved a draft budget for the next fiscal year for a record 114,38 trillion yen (USD 862 billion) with a record-high defence budget in the amount of 6.8 trillion yen. Japan's military spending amounted to 5 .4 trillion yen in 2022, which is about 1.24 per cent of GDP, Kyodo news agency reported.

The growth of the defence budget is connected with the government's decision to ensure an increase in defence spending to 2 per cent of the country's gross domestic product by 2027, which is approximately 11 trillion yen per year. Japan is finding itself in the midst of the most severe and complex security environment since the end of WWII with mounting threats from China and North Korea.

Japan has responded with what they call a "major shift" in defence policy. The new strategy does away with decades of precedent to acquire counter-strike capabilities, with a special focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). Japan is planning to build a multilayered network among its allies and like-minded countries, expand it, and strengthen deterrence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023