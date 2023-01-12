Left Menu

BIMSTEC meet focuses on collective efforts to counter terrorism, transnational crimes

Delegates discussed and made recommendations on various issues to bolster cooperation in countering terrorism.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 20:54 IST
BIMSTEC meet focuses on collective efforts to counter terrorism, transnational crimes
10th meeting of BIMSTEC Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, Transnational Crime (Image Credit: Twitter/@SanjayVermalFS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th meeting of the BIMSTEC Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime was held today in New Delhi. During the meeting hosted by Indian government, delegates discussed traditional and emerging non-traditional security threats in the BIMSTEC region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. The delegates from BIMSTEC member states like Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand made recommendations on various issues to bolster cooperation in countering terrorism and transnational crimes in the region.

The delegates also spoke on the implementation of the BIMSTEC Convention on Cooperation in combating international terrorism, transnational organized crime and illicit drug trafficking, the MEA said in the press release. During the meeting, the delegates also discussed institutional mechanisms for CTTC cooperation, information sharing system, and capacity building for BIMSTEC countries. Sanjay Verma, Secretary(West), Ministry of External Affairs, addressed the inaugural session of the meeting.

"The meeting discussed and endorsed the reports of the meetings of various sub-groups. The delegates also deliberated on different aspects of implementation of the BIMSTEC Convention on Cooperation in Combating International Terrorism, Transnational Organized Crime and Illicit Drug Trafficking, which entered into force on 16 March 2021 upon ratification by all Member States," the MEA said in the press release. Sanjay Verma emphasised the need for collective efforts in countering terrorism and transnational crimes through enhanced cooperation in capacity building, information exchange, extradition and legal assistance. Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs of India, chaired the meeting.

"India is the lead country for the Security Pillar under the BIMSTEC framework. Under the Security Pillar, the mechanism of BIMSTEC Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (JWG-CTTC), oversees the work of six Sub-Groups on (a) Intelligence Sharing (b) Legal and Law Enforcement (c) Countering Radicalization and Terrorism (d) Anti- Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (e) Human Trafficking and (f) Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Precursor Chemicals," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023