US Congress should probe Biden's handling of sensitive materials, says House Speaker McCarthy

McCarthy compared Biden's handling of classified documents to former President Donald Trump's. The House Speaker added that he didn't see the difference between the two situations, despite Trump's months of stonewalling investigators efforts to retrieve them.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2023 09:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 09:07 IST
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Photo Credit: Kevin McCarthy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The US Congress should investigate President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of sensitive materials following the discovery of classified documents at two separate locations, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday. "I see it could go from that committee or others, but I think Congress has to investigate this," McCarthy said during a press conference, as quoted by US-based NBC news.

"We don't think there needs to be a special prosecutor, but I think Congress has a role to look," he added. McCarthy compared Biden's handling of classified documents to former US President Donald Trump's. The House Speaker added that he didn't see the difference between the two situations, despite Trump's months of stonewalling investigators efforts to retrieve them.

"From one standpoint they knew the documents were there -- they actually asked President Trump to put another lock on it, so they were locked," McCarthy said. On Monday, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a federal probe into the matter.

Several of President Joe Biden's aides from his vice presidency have been interviewed by US federal authorities in connection to the ongoing review of his mishandling of classified government documents, NBC reported on Thursday citing two people familiar with the matter. The report said those aides who were asked to be interviewed by federal authorities complied immediately.

The report said, according to a source, that the people who boxed up Biden's office at the end of his vice presidency were not aware there was anything in there that should not have left the White House. One of Biden's former aides who was interviewed by federal authorities is Kathy Chung, who now serves as the deputy director of protocol for US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the report said.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden confirmed that his lawyers found a "small number" of classified documents at his home and personal library in Wilmington, Delaware. (ANI)

