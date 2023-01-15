Indian Naval Ship 'Delhi' arrives at Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port

The Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Delhi', which arrived at the Port of Trincomalee on January 15. During the ship's stay, the crew will participate in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy to promote cooperation and goodwill between the two navies, according to the statement released by Sri Lankan Navy. "The Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Delhi' arrived at the Port of Trincomalee on a formal visit this morning (15th January 2023). The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions," the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement.

The INS 'Delhi' is a 163.2 metre-long destroyer and is manned by a crew of 390 and the ship is commanded by Captain Shiraz Husain Azad. The Commanding Officer of INS is due to meet Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters on January 16.

During the ship's stay, the crew is expected to go on a sightseeing excursion in Trincomalee. Furthermore, Sri Lankan Navy personnel will engage in a training visit onboard INS Delhi. INS Delhi is scheduled to depart the island on January 17. "In the meantime, the Commanding Officer of INS is scheduled to call on Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara on 16th January at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters," the Sri Lankan Navy said in the statement.

"During the ship's stay, the crew will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between the two navies. They are also expected to go on a sightseeing excursion in Trincomalee," it added. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to visit Sri Lanka next week to discuss the debt restructuring process, according to Sri Lankan President Media Division statement.

"India's Foreign Minister will be arriving in Sri Lanka next week. India is in debt restructuring discussions," Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said while addressing the "Pratibha Abhisheka 2022, on Wednesday. Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the island nation will receive USD 2.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund and USD 5 billion from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, according to Sri Lanka's President Media Division.

He further said, "After that, we can get nearly 5 billion dollars from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. The total will be USD 7.5 billion. Adding the USD 3 billion from the restructuring of unprofitable government agencies can add up to USD 10 billion, which will enable the economy to recover and bring the country out of this suffering." (ANI)

