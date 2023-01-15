Pak: Imran Khan refuses to meet PTI estranged members, directs leaders to respond to show cause notice

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday refused to meet estranged leaders of his party, The Nation reported. He directed the PTI members to respond to the show cause notice served to them for not being present during voting in a vote of confidence of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the Central Secretariat. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan issued the directives to disgruntled party members in front of party general secretary Asad Umar, as per The Nation report. PTI leaders Faisal Cheema, Monia Waheed and Khurram Laghari were absent in Punjab Assembly at the time of the vote of confidence for Parvez Elahi. PTI had served show cause notices to these leaders and called for an explanation.

The estranged PTI members had contacted party chairman Imran Khan to explain their position. PTI workers expressed resentment against estranged members and held protests in the constituencies of disgruntled members, as per The Nation report. Notably, the provincial assembly (PA) in Pakistan's Punjab was dissolved after the governor, Baligh Ur Rehman, said that he has decided not to become part of the process, Dawn reported.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman tweeted, "I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward." On Thursday, Punjab CM Parvez Elahi formally advised the provincial governor to dissolve the assembly, Dawn reported. On December 17, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments would dissolve their assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on January 14 criticised the governor for removing himself from the process. He tweeted, "It is not the first time that you have trampled on democratic decisions to please your undemocratic masters, your decisions have been against the dignity of your office, however, 48 hours have passed and the Punjab Assembly has been dissolved as per the constitution. Now PeeDM will face the field." Expressing gratitude to the PTI members for their support in paving the way for elections, Fawad Chaudhry in another tweet stated, "Many thanks to Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Assembly members who rejected threats and offers of crores of rupees and paved the way for the general elections. The character shown by our minority and women members is worth writing in golden letters. Thank you very much." (ANI)

