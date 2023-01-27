Left Menu

Pashtun activists stage protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Rao Anwar's acquittal

Deeply angered over the acquittal of former Senior Superintendent Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud's murder case, the members of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) staged protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 07:58 IST
Pashtun activists stage protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Rao Anwar's acquittal
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Deeply angered over the acquittal of former Senior Superintendent Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, members of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) staged protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported on Thursday. A protest was held in Swat in front of the press club. President of the PTM local chapter Mir Inam Khan led the demonstration, and Waqif Khan, Aftab Khan, Abid Jan, Samiul Haq, Dr Khalid Mehmood, and Attorney Ataullah Jan also spoke.

The demonstrators carried signs and banners with slogans against the release of Rawo Anwar and 17 other suspects in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, as per Dawn. Notably, the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a budding model from the ex-FATA region in 2018 by Senior Superintendent Rao Anwar galvanized the Pashtun community and institutionalized its collective efforts into the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) under Manzoor Pashteen's leadership.

During the rallies, the speakers said that Naqeebullah Mehsud was murdered brutally. "We are not against the state, but against the wrong decision of the state institutions. We will not tolerate such injustice and wrong decision by any court," they said, according to Dawn. Anwar, along with around two dozen of his subordinates, has been charged with killing the aspiring model from South Waziristan and three others after dubbing them "Taliban" in a "fake shoot-out" on January 13, 2018.

The matter was investigated under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. So-called "encounter killings" are common in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023