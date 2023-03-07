Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard apprehends Iranian boat carrying drugs worth Rs 425 crore

Based on a specific intelligence input by ATS, the Indian Coast Guard on Monday deployed its two Fast Patrol class of ships, ICGS Meera Behn and ICGS Abheek for patrolling in the Arabian Sea.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2023 01:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 01:10 IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehends Iranian boat with drugs (Image Credit: Twitter/@PRODefenceGujarat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday apprehended an Iranian boat with five crew members carrying 61 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 425 crore in Indian waters at the Arabian Sea off Gujarat. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) took the action based on intelligence input by ATS Gujarat. "Indian Coast Guard (ICG), based on an intelligence input by ATS Gujarat, has apprehended an Iranian Boat with 05 crew in Indian waters carrying 61 kgs of Heroin worth Rs 425 crore," the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing) said.

The boat along with the crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation. According to the Defence Wing statement, based on a specific intelligence input by ATS, the Indian Coast Guard on Monday deployed its two Fast Patrol class of ships, ICGS Meera Behn and ICGS Abheek for patrolling in the Arabian Sea. "During dark hours, a boat was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters approx. 340 Kms (190 miles) off Okha coast. On being challenged by ICG Ships, the boat started evasive manoeuvring," the Defence wing statement further said.

The boat was chased and forced to stop by ICG ships. The boat was found to be an Iranian boat with five crew of Iranian nationality, according to the release. During the investigation by the ICG boarding team, the crew were found to be behaving suspiciously. Approximately 61 Kilograms of narcotics worth Rs 425 crore were found in the boat after extensive rummaging. According to the press release, Indian Coast Guard in coordination with ATS has apprehended eight foreign vessels and seized 407 kilograms of narcotics worth Rs 2,355 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

