Pakistan: Police leave Imran Khan's residence after conducting search operation, detaining over 40 PTI workers

Police have left former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence after combing the property for materials used to fight riot police, detaining at least 40 party workers for allegedly resorting to violence and obstructing the law, Geo News reported. Punjab police barged into Imran Khan's residence, hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman hit the road to appear in the court hearing on the Toshakhana case on Saturday. Recently, the police and PTI supporters fought pitched battles at Khan's residence in Lahore, injuring several on both sides when the former tried to arrest Khan, as per the news report.

During the search operation, the police recovered material used to produce Molotov cocktails. A police operation was launched at Imran Khan's house today to clear the area of 'security camps' created by the party. In an announcement before entering Imran Khan's residence, police said, "Section 144 is imposed, you are kindly advised to disperse." The television footage showed police entering PTI Chairman's residence after using an excavator to bring down the main iron gate of the house. A number of PTI workers were also taken into custody. The law enforcers have said that they were fired upon and targeted with Molotov cocktails from inside the Khan's house, Geo News reported.

A heavy contingent of the police was deployed in the area after an agreement was reached between the administration and the PTI on Friday regarding the search in Zaman Park. An anti-terror court gave permission to carry out the search inside Imran Khan's residence, as per the Geo News report. Imran Khan took to his official Twitter handle to criticize the police action. He tweeted, "Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment."

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said that Molotov cocktails were thrown at police. Mir said that the operation is initiated against elements involved in violent activities. He further said, "No-go areas are being removed. The police action will end in an hour," as per the Geo News report. The Punjab government in Pakistan and Imran Khan-led PTI in an agreement submitted to the Lahore High Court court finalized the terms of conditions related to holding rallies, security of the PTI chief, and other legal matters. (ANI)

