PTI calls raid at Imran Khan's home as "State terrorism, London Plan to eliminate him"

The Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has strongly condemned the "state terrorism" launched at the residence of PTI chairman Imran Khan which the party stated was part of a "London Plan to eliminate him," reported Dawn. A heavy police contingent began a search of Khan's home as he was leaving Zaman Park in Lahore to appear before a judge in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to Dawn, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry stated the operation was part of the plan put forth by PML-N main organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif and was intended to arrest Khan while speaking at a press conference at the party's office. He referred to Sharif's Friday press conference where she declared Khan should be arrested and said she had never even run for councillor. "A woman, who has never even contested a councillor's election, is setting the government's agenda," he said.

He asserted that the operation broke the court's instructions and contributed to nationwide anarchy since PTI workers were urging the leadership to call for nationwide rallies. The PTI leader urged his followers to be prepared for the decisive conflict and to wait for Khan's orders before starting protests. Party leaders were travelling to Islamabad with Khan, according to Chaudhry, but they turned around halfway through due to the "cowardly attack" news.

He claimed that despite the fact that the entire country was suffering from unprecedented inflation, the government's primary goal was to detain the PTI chairman. Excavators were used to destroying the home's gates, according to Chaudhry, while police officers climbed walls and abused residents inside.

He claimed that the operation was in blatant breach of the Lahore High Court's directives because the police failed to notify the court's designated focal person, Imran Kishwar, prior to the raid. He lamented that he told Punjab advocate general Security DIG, who acknowledged him and said he would let the IG Police know. Nonetheless, the operation was carried out.

A report published in Dawn read the Lahore High Court granted the Punjab police chief's request to search Khan's Zaman Park home in order to look into attacks on police units sent to carry out arrest orders for the PTI leader issued by an Islamabad court on Friday. Khan's sister, Uzma Khanum, alleged in a video message that the police carried out the search without a search warrant.

Khanum said that the policeman mercilessly beat unarmed people inside the house and harassed and abused the servants, adding that they seemed "blood-thirsty" in their actions. She claimed that the police had also taken her husband and a few of their servants.

PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi also visited Zaman Park following the raid and labelled the action "brutality and violence". Elahi referred to Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as fascists and claimed that the police didn't even respect the sanctity of women in the home.

He criticised the use of rubber bullets and bombardment against employees and workers, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)