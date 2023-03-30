Pakistan: Police shoots at, critically injures student near Karachi's Rizvia Society underpass

Pakistan Police on Wednesday morning shot at and critically injured a class IX student near Karachi's Rizvia Society underpass, the Dawn reported. According to Dawn, the student, 15-year-old Ayaan, and his friend, Awais, were riding motorbikes when the police signaled them to pull over. As the police got hold of Awais, Ayaan tried to turn his motorbike, but a policeman fired at him leaving him seriously wounded, claimed the police and Ayaan's family.

Ayaan was then taken to the Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) for treatment. LNH spokesperson Anjum Rizvi told the media that the 15-year-old boy was being treated at the intensive care unit. He said the bullet hit the lower portion and stuck in his lungs. As a result, the lower limb had been damaged and could not be moved because the bullet had not exited.

The police as a result of the incident, was prompted to order an inquiry. They placed the Rizvia SHO under suspension. The police, without providing any details about the incident, stated in a statement that the DIG-West set up an inquiry committee and the policeman involved in the shooting incident, identified as Safdar, was detained and the Rizvia Society, the report stated, adding that SHO Waqar Kaiser had been suspended.

The SSP-Central Maroof Usman, who visited the hospital and met the family of the wounded student, told Dawn that the incident was being thoroughly probed and facts would be shared with the media. He said departmental and legal proceedings would be initiated against the policemen involved in the incident.

Awais, while narrating his ordeal, told the media that they were riding separate motorbikes and when they reached near the underpass and slowed down the bike, a policeman tried to stop him and as a result, his bike slipped. He said Ayaan was behind him and he tried to turn his bike to escape, but "the policemen resorted to firing from behind".

"Ayan was critically injured after being shot and fell on the road, while some policemen in plain clothes continued making his video. We were crying for help, but the policemen did not listen," he said, as quoted by Dawn. The SSP-Central termed it a regrettable incident and conceded that the police committed a mistake. Negligence of the police would be brought to the notice of the people.

He said the DIG-West had established an inquiry committee to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and fix responsibility. He said the treatment of the wounded boy was the responsibility of the police. (ANI)

