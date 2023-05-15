Left Menu

Pakistan: Riots caused damage worth PKR 250mn in Islamabad, says report

According to a report issued by Islamabad police, armed miscreants set the office of the DPO Industrial Area, and opened fire at Ramna Tarnol and Sangjani police stations during the three days of violence.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 12:40 IST
Pakistan: Riots caused damage worth PKR 250mn in Islamabad, says report
A violent mob entering the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The violent protests and arson that broke out all across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan posed damage of as much as PKR 250 million to both private and public property, reported Dawn. According to a report issued by Islamabad police, armed miscreants set the office of the DPO Industrial Area, and opened fire at Ramna Tarnol and Sangjani police stations during the three days of violence.

According to a report published in Dawn, the Rawalpindi police have arrested as many as 76 suspects involved in attacking the General Headquarters of the Pakistan military. Meanwhile, Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that 23 buildings were damaged and 108 vehicles were gutted in the province during the protests, ARY News reported.

Naqvi said, "In Lahore, police vehicles, 12 buses, motorbikes, six Wasa vehicles, eight rescue vehicles and a car in a showroom were set on fire," as per the ARY News report. He further said, "Protesters damaged 23 buildings including Corps Commander's house in Lahore." Punjab's caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi said that military installations and government properties were attacked under a plan.

Naqvi said that around 34 attackers were involved in the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore. He said that the rioters and arsonists set ablaze safe city cameras on May 9 and two metro stations in Lahore, according to an ARY News report. Mohsin Naqvi said, "Each and every attacker is being pointed out and all will be brought to justice," as per the news report. He said that a loss of around six billion has been estimated in rioting incidents so far.

Punjab's caretaker CM said that an Army check post and a private building were gutted in Gujranwala, as per the news report. He further said that buses and police coasters were burnt in Multan. He claimed that they have pictures and videos of each person and added that "everyone is being followed." Furthermore, he said that they will not arrest the wrong person and asserted that bringing attackers to the book will remain their priority. He further stated that an investigation is being carried out for arrested people and accused Yasmeen Rashid of being the main character of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over reports of random arrests and cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers across Pakistan. Imran Khan's political outfit, PTI, saw arrests of over 564 workers for violence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest and more arrests are being made, according to Dawn.

Raising concerns over the same, HRCP has made a series of tweets, and has termed the incident against all "democratic norms." HRCP has tweeted, "HRCP is deeply concerned by reports of random arrests and cases filed arbitrarily against PTI workers across Pakistan. A distinction must always be made between those resorting to violence and nonviolent political workers."

"No one must ever be penalised for their party affiliations. This goes against all democratic norms," the tweet added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023