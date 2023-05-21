Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach football tournament in Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 21 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through City Centre Municipality, and in partnership with Al Jazira Club, organised a 3-day beach football tournament at Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach. The main goals of the event were to raise awareness about the significance of sports and to create a joyful experience for all community members by utilising the community facilities.

A decent number of young people were attracted to the event, where participants were divided into teams and engaged in a three-day competition to secure better rankings in the tournament. The top three teams were presented with awards, as were our valued strategic partners. The event was a testament to Abu Dhabi City Municipality's dedication to actively engaging with the community, promoting sports, and emphasise the importance of physical well-being, all while partnering with strategic partners. (ANI/WAM)

