Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach football tournament in Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach

The main goals of the event were to raise awareness about the significance of sports and to create a joyful experience for all community members by utilising the community facilities.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 21 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through City Centre Municipality, and in partnership with Al Jazira Club, organised a 3-day beach football tournament at Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach. The main goals of the event were to raise awareness about the significance of sports and to create a joyful experience for all community members by utilising the community facilities.

A decent number of young people were attracted to the event, where participants were divided into teams and engaged in a three-day competition to secure better rankings in the tournament. The top three teams were presented with awards, as were our valued strategic partners. The event was a testament to Abu Dhabi City Municipality's dedication to actively engaging with the community, promoting sports, and emphasise the importance of physical well-being, all while partnering with strategic partners. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

