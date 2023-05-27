Left Menu

More than 9,000 Afghans file asylum applications in EU in a month

According to the European Census Bureau, asylum interests in the EU member states at the beginning of the current year have increased by 40 per cent compared to last year.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:20 IST
More than 9,000 Afghans file asylum applications in EU in a month
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The European Census Bureau has reported that over the past month, more than 9,000 Afghan citizens have applied for asylum applications in the EU member states, a record-high number of asylum applications by any single country, according to Khaama Press. According to the European Census Bureau, asylum interests in the EU member states at the beginning of the current year have increased by 40 per cent compared to last year.

While releasing the monthly report on Thursday, the European Census Bureau said that 76,500 people have submitted asylum applications to the EU in February alone, indicating a 40 per cent increase compared to that of last year. The EU has added that based on the available statistics, the number of initial asylum requests in February last year was 54,370.

It is reported that Syrians and Afghans are the largest groups of asylum seekers in the EU member states over the past years. The statistics indicated that 77 per cent of the asylum application have been recorded in Spain, Germany, France and Italy respectively. Germany alone received more than 25,000 applications in February, making it the largest number of asylum requests in the country, as per Khaama Press.

According to European Union statistics, among the new asylum seekers, 2,745 are unaccompanied minors of which 1,025 were Afghan citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023