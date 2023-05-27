Left Menu

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal' to visit Ujjain, Indore as part of 4-day official trip to India

Nepal Prime Minister Push Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' is all set to visit Ujjain and Indore in Madhya Pradesh as a part of his 4-day official visit to India next week, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 11:56 IST
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal. (Image Credit: Oli's Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' is all set to visit Ujjain and Indore in Madhya Pradesh as a part of his 4-day official visit to India next week, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Dahal, who assumed office in December last year, is set to begin his India visit from May 31-June 3 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

During the visit, the Prime Minister of Nepal will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. In addition to the official engagements, the Prime Minister of Nepal will also be visiting Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit, according to the official release of MEA.

A high-level delegation will accompany Nepal PM Dahal during his visit. PM Dahal will also hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the diverse areas of the bilateral partnership between India and Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Other Indian dignitaries will call on the Prime Minister of Nepal as well. The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. This visit demonstrates the importance that both sides place on accelerating the bilateral partnership between the two nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

