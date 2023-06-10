International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adha Campaign

Dubai [UAE], June 10 (ANI/WAM): The International Charity Organisation (ICO) has launched "Al-Adha Campaign 2023", to implement an array of charitable and humanitarian initiatives and projects with an estimated value of AED 17 million inside and outside the UAE.

Among the most important of these projects: slaughtering and distributing the sacrificial animals of cows and sheep, Hajj al-Badal, food aid, orphans sponsorship, building mosques, digging wells, building centres for Memorising the Holy Qur'an, distributing copies of the Holy Qur'an, and other humanitarian and charitable projects.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Wahab Al Khaja, ICO Secretary-General emphasised that this year the Al-Adha Campaign coincides with a number of field visits to needy areas in several countries, such as Niger, Mauritania and Benin. (ANI/WAM)

