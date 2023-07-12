Sita Dahal, spouse of Nepal PM, cremated with state honours

Sita Dahal, spouse of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has been cremated with state honours at Pashupati Aryaghat on Wednesday afternoon. Dahal, 69, breathed her last on Wednesday morning at Norvic International Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. She was admitted there earlier due to prolonged illness.

Before the cremation at the Pashupati Aryaghat with state honours, the first lady of Nepal was paid tribute by leaders and senior party members at the party office of the CPN-Maoist Center. Prime Minister Dahal, who is also the Chairman of the Maoist Center, solemnly lit the funeral pyre. In recognition of her contributions, an emergency cabinet meeting had earlier determined that Sita Dahal would be cremated with state honours. A significant number of individuals, including political leaders, prominent figures, artists, and members of the general public, gathered at the Aryaghat to pay their respects.

Dahal had been suffering from Progressive Supra-Nuclear Palsy (PSP) and was declared dead at 8:33 am (local time) as per the release from the hospital. "Sita Dahal 69 yrs/female, known case Progressive Supra-Nuclear Palsy, Parkinsonism, Diabetes Mellitus-II and hypertension under (on/off) Domiciliary oxygen with PEG feeding and indwelling catheter went into cardiac arrest at 8:00 AM 27th Ashad (12 July 2023). Despite resuscitation, she could not be revived and declared dead at 8:33 am," Professor Dr Yubraj Sharma, personal physician of Prime Minister and Cabinet of Nepal announced in a release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences to his Nepal counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal over the passing away of his wife Sita Dahal. "Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) is a rare brain disorder that causes problems with movement, walking and balance, and eye movement. It results from damage to nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movement. The disorder's long name indicates that the disease worsens (progressive) and causes weakness (palsy) by damaging certain parts of the brain above nerve cell clusters called nuclei (supranuclear) that control eye movement.

PSP is different from Parkinson's disease-another movement disorder-although they share some symptoms. Currently, there is no effective treatment for PSP, but some symptoms can be managed with medication or other interventions. As per the doctors, PSP is a rare disease and is seen in only 5/6 out of 1,00,000 people. Dahal has been taken to various hospitals in India as well as in Nepal for further treatment but her condition hadn't changed.

Sita was born on July 5, 1954, in Hemja of Kaski to mother Harikala Paudel and father Maheshwar Paudel. She married Prachanda (Pushpa Kamal Dahal) in 1969. (ANI)

