UN Security Council to hold first discussion on AI tomorrow

The United Nations Security Council is all set to hold its first formal discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in New York on Tuesday. Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month where it wants to encourage a multilateral approach to managing both the immense opportunities and risks that artificial intelligence presents, including its implications for international peace and security.

The AI meeting will be chaired by James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, according to the UN. Like many other Member States, the United Kingdom recognizes that "humanity stands on the precipice of this gigantic technological leap forward".

In the meeting, the UK calls for international dialogue on its risks and opportunities for international peace and security, ahead of the UK hosting the first-ever global summit on AI later this year, the press statement from the UK government released. Ranking third globally across several metrics, the UK is a world leader in AI and well-placed to convene these discussions. It also stands to gain from growth in the AI sector, which already contributes an estimated 3.7 billion pounds in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy and employs over 50,000 people.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Cleverly began his visit to the UN in New York, coinciding with the UK's presidency of the UNSC for the month of July. "Cleverly will lead a UN Security Council session on the war in Ukraine, prior to which he is expected to announce further UK action to hold the Russian government to account for its calculated deportation of Ukrainian children. Over 19,000 children have been forcibly relocated to re-education camps in an attempt to erase their cultural and national identity," the press statement read.

"He will also attend the UN High-Level Political Forum to deliver the UK national statement on sustainable development with Member States, civil society organisations and private sector firms, showing the UK's leadership in bringing the international community together to promote future global security, stability, and prosperity, which in turn will benefit the UK economy – supporting the Prime Minister's priority to grow the economy," it added. (ANI)

