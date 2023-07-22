Retired Canadian Police officer charged for illegally helping China

A 60-year-old Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer named William Majcher was arrested on Friday for allegedly helping China illegally, the RCMP said in a release. The probe began in 2021. The RCMP said that an investigation led to the arrest of William Majcher from Hong Kong. Majcher allegedly used his knowledge and network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit China.

"According to the investigation, Majcher allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China," the police said. Majcher has been charged with two counts under the Security of Information Act, Preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity and Conspiracy.

The Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) launched an investigation in 2021 regarding William Majcher's suspicious activities. "It is alleged that the retired officer contributed to the Chinese government's efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law," police said.

On Friday, the accused police officer, Majcher appeared in the Longueuil court through video-conference. In recent times, relations between Canada and China have been cold.

Earlier this year, in May, Canada expelled a Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei following an uproar in the country over allegations of political meddling. However, Beijing had fiercely denied any election interference, calling the claims "purely baseless and defamatory".

"Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei," read a statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. "I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home," she added.

"This decision has been taken after careful consideration of all factors at play. We remain firm in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance," the statement read. This move further seems to have deteriorated diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Before that, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March this year announced to probe alleged Chinese interference in the elections by an independent special rapporteur. The Canadian Government appointed former Governor General David Johnston as its Independent Special Rapporteur to examine alleged interference by Beijing in the Federal elections in 2019 and 2021.

Johnston was given access to relevant classified or unclassified records and documents, and he will submit regular reports to the prime minister, Trudeau's office said in a statement. The intelligence service said that Beijing had tried to sway the outcome of Canada's federal elections in 2019 and 2021. Chong has repeatedly called for Zhao's expulsion since the Globe report emerged, CNN reported.

Beijing has denied accusations of political interference in Canada. In a statement dated May 5 and posted to the website of the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, a spokesperson flatly rejected the possibility "that a consular officer from the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto was involved in the so-called intimidation of a Canadian Member of Parliament and his relatives." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)