Pakistan: Man held for killing and burying US national wife in Lahore graveyard

Police informed that the man has been identified as Kazim Khan and has allegedly murdered his US national wife, Diana Christo.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A man was arrested for killing and burying his spouse, a US national, in a graveyard in Pakistan's Lahore, reported ARY News reported on Sunday. According to the police, the man, identified as Kazim Khan, allegedly murdered his wife Diana Christo, the report stated.

Further, according to ARY News, the man was arrested while he was burying his wife's mortal remains in a local graveyard in the factory area. The police said they learned that US national was subjected to brutal torture by Kazim Khan, eventually leading to her death.

The murder weapon was recovered from the accused's possession by the investigating team and the victim's body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination, ARY News reported. An investigation was launched after the registration of a case in connection with the incident, ARY News reported.

Further, according to the report, a Pakistan-origin US woman, Wajiha Swati, was killed by her husband, Rizwan Habib, in December 2021. Details of Swati's murder were disclosed after the investigation. The whereabouts of the woman were unknown for more than two months after she reached Pakistan.

During interrogation, the husband confessed to killing her. Swati had gone missing on October 16 and calls to her cell phone number went unanswered. Her family members claimed she had divorced Habib but the latter denied the claim, ARY News reported.

It later emerged that there was a property dispute between Habib and Swati. (ANI)

