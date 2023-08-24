PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Senegal President Macky Sall in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Senegal President Macky Sall held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg on Thursday. The meeting was held in the presence of envoys from both countries. The visuals from the meeting showed both leaders exchanging a handshake and having a brief conversation at the meeting.

India and Senegal enjoy warm and friendly bilateral relations sharing common values of democracy, development and secularism. Prior to this, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In the meeting, the Ethiopian PM felicitated the Indian prime minister on the success of the Chandrayaan mission, terming it as a moment of pride and inspiration for Ethiopia and the Global South. The discussions also covered ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas like parliamentary contacts, development partnership & capacity building, trade & investment, defence, ICT, agriculture, skilling of youth and people-to-people linkages.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. At the Summit on Thursday, it was announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS in January 2024.

Last year, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was on a three-nation tour to Senegal along with a government delegation, signed three MoUs with the West African country to further deepen bilateral partnership in various areas. The first MoU pertained to a visa-free regime for Diplomatic and Official passport holders which would strengthen cooperation between the two countries through seamless travel of officials/diplomats.

The second agreement related to the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) for the period 2022-26. Appreciating the richness of Indian and Senegalese culture. The third MoU seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation in youth matters. (ANI)

