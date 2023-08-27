Delegation of Pakistani Christians convenes meeting at Pak Embassy in Rome to address Jaranwala attacks

In a pivotal event, a delegation of Pakistani Christians convened a significant meeting at the Embassy of Pakistan in Rome on Saturday. The objective of the meeting was to address the deeply concerning aftermath of the recent attacks in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad District of Punjab, Pakistan.

The delegation was met with a warm reception, as they engaged in crucial discussions with several diplomats, including the commercial counsellor, Khalid Hanif, andthe vice ambassador, Masood Gul. The Association of Pakistani Christians in Italy was instrumental in facilitating this essential dialogue, highlighting the immediate need for attention and concrete action.

Pastor Justin Bhatti, Joseph Jansen, Ayyaz Gulzar, Mirjam Bos, and Pervaiz were among the Christian leaders who had the chance to speak during this crucial meeting and make their demands known. The discourse centred around addressing the grave issues stemming from the brutal attacks in Jaranwala and the collective pursuit of resolutions that ensure justice, protection, and equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Joseph Jansen, Chairperson of Voice for Justice, and Pastor Justin Bhatti, Prominent Advocates,took the lead in articulating the core demands of the delegation to the Pakistani embassyDiplomats in Rome: 1. Demand for Immediate Apprehension and Prosecution of Perpetrators: The delegation vehemently called for the swift identification, apprehension, and prosecution of those responsible for the violent and heinous attack in Jaranwala. The fervent demand forjustice resonates deeply among those who have witnessed the harrowing aftermathof this tragedy.

2. Urgent Need to Amend and Prevent Misuse of Blasphemy Laws: The delegationemphasized the pressing concern surrounding the misuse of blasphemy laws, whichhas led to dire consequences. They urgently urged the Pakistani government toimplement amendments that would effectively prevent the misuse of these laws andcurb their potential to incite violence and hatred. 3. Immediate Financial Support for Affected Families: Acknowledging the urgentrequirement for assistance, the delegation stressed the necessity of providingcompensation to the families adversely affected by the Jaranwala attack. Numerousfamilies have suffered the loss of their homes and belongings, necessitating swift andsubstantial financial aid for their rehabilitation.

4. Concrete Measures to Safeguard Religious Minorities: The delegation underscored theurgency of enacting concrete measures to protect the rights and safety of religiousminorities. They implored Pakistani authorities to take proactive steps against any formof discrimination or violence targeted at these vulnerable communities. 5. Emphasis on Equal Rights for All Citizens: Pastor Justin Bhatti articulated theimportance of equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of their religious background.The delegation issued a resolute call to end religious discrimination and foster a societythat upholds the principles of equality and harmony.

6. Immediate Release of Unjustly Imprisoned Individuals: Joseph Jansen passionatelyadvocated for the immediate release of individuals who have been unjustlyimprisoned on blasphemy charges. Notably, Anwar Kenneth and Shagufta Kiran,among others, are victims of this unjust persecution. Their release is an essential steptoward rectifying the grave injustices they have endured. The meeting resonated with the critical importance of addressing the alarming events inJaranwala and taking decisive steps to ensure the unwavering protection of religiousminorities and the resolute promotion of equal rights for every citizen.

The group stood as one in support of efforts to create a society where people might live in freedom and without constant fear of violence or discrimination. The Association of Pakistani Christians in Italy and the diplomatic officials in attendance vowed to keep up the conversation and work effectively together to bring about real change in Pakistan.

The unyielding voice of the delegation resonates not only within the corridors of the Embassy of Pakistan in Rome but also within the hearts of those fervently advocating for justice, equality, and fundamental human rights across the globe. (ANI)

