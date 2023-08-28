Israel adding thousands of hotel rooms to boost tourism

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Tourism Haim Katz presented the goals of his ministry to the government. Specifically, Katz expects that 3,941 hotel rooms will be added in the country in 2024 and his ministry has a goal of bringing seven million tourists to Israel in 2030. The Israel Ministry of Tourism said that its plan to accelerate the pace of hotel construction includes shortening planning procedures, examining the realization of claims and mixed-use, along with writing a national outline plan for tourism.

It also expects that in 2030 the revenue from inbound and domestic tourism will be roughly 75 billion Shekels (USD 20 billion). The number of people directly employed in the tourism industry in 2030 is expected to reach 220,000.

In addition, starting at the end of the year (2023), tourists from India will be able to apply for a visa online, a move which is expected to dramatically increase tourism traffic from the country. Israel Minister of Tourism Haim Katz: "We will direct resources to markets with tremendous potential that we have not realized so far, with an emphasis on the Asian market. We are committed to appropriate treatment for tourists. I am working with the security authorities in order to bring about a change in the inspection procedure at the entry and exit from the country." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)