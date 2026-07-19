Evacuation Alert at Aqaba: U.S. Embassy Issues Urgent Warning

The international airport and seaport in Aqaba, southern Jordan, were evacuated due to a 'specific and credible threat,' according to the U.S. embassy. American citizens are advised against traveling to these locations and urged to adhere to local security directives, though further details were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 15:48 IST
Evacuation Alert at Aqaba: U.S. Embassy Issues Urgent Warning
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  • Country:
  • Jordan

The international airport and seaport in Aqaba, a city in southern Jordan, were evacuated following a reported 'specific and credible threat', the U.S. embassy announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

In its warning, the U.S. embassy strongly advised American citizens to avoid traveling to Aqaba’s airport and seaport. The embassy emphasized the importance of adhering to security directives issued by Jordanian authorities, though it refrained from providing additional details about the nature of the threat.

The evacuation underscores growing concerns over regional security risks, prompting heightened vigilance and travel advisories by foreign missions in Jordan and the broader Middle East region.

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