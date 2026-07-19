Iran Executes Two Men for Police Killings

Iran carried out the execution of two men, Erfan Esfandiyari and Golmohammad Mohammadi, for the murder of four police officers during unrest in Isfahan.

The judiciary-linked news outlet Mizan reported that the executions occurred on Sunday, after a court process confirmed their involvement in the killings.

This comes amid continued unrest and reflects the tensions brewing within the nation, drawing attention to Iran's legal responses to violent incidents.