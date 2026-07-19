Iran Executes Two Men for Police Killings
Iran has executed two men, Erfan Esfandiyari and Golmohammad Mohammadi, convicted of murdering four police officers in Isfahan. The executions occurred after a judicial process, following unrest in January. The judiciary-linked outlet Mizan reported these events, which highlight continuing tensions and legal proceedings in the country.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran carried out the execution of two men, Erfan Esfandiyari and Golmohammad Mohammadi, for the murder of four police officers during unrest in Isfahan.
The judiciary-linked news outlet Mizan reported that the executions occurred on Sunday, after a court process confirmed their involvement in the killings.
This comes amid continued unrest and reflects the tensions brewing within the nation, drawing attention to Iran's legal responses to violent incidents.