Iran Executes Two Men for Police Killings

Iran has executed two men, Erfan Esfandiyari and Golmohammad Mohammadi, convicted of murdering four police officers in Isfahan. The executions occurred after a judicial process, following unrest in January. The judiciary-linked outlet Mizan reported these events, which highlight continuing tensions and legal proceedings in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 15:47 IST
Iran Executes Two Men for Police Killings
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  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran carried out the execution of two men, Erfan Esfandiyari and Golmohammad Mohammadi, for the murder of four police officers during unrest in Isfahan.

The judiciary-linked news outlet Mizan reported that the executions occurred on Sunday, after a court process confirmed their involvement in the killings.

This comes amid continued unrest and reflects the tensions brewing within the nation, drawing attention to Iran's legal responses to violent incidents.

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