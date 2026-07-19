Potential Cabinet Reshuffle: German Chancellor's New Opportunity

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hinted at possible changes to his cabinet following the resignation of a top politician. Speaking to broadcaster ZDF, Merz described the situation as a potential opportunity to reconsider the composition of the federal government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 15:44 IST
Potential Cabinet Reshuffle: German Chancellor's New Opportunity
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested on Sunday that the resignation of a top politician might open doors for a cabinet reshuffle.

In a conversation with broadcaster ZDF, Merz referred to the situation as a potential opportunity for change within his government.

He indicated this moment could provide a chance to rethink the federal government's composition.

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