“Fig leaf designed to deflect attention”: Vivek Ramaswamy on Hunter Biden’s indictment

Reacting to the indictment of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called it a "fig leaf" designed to divert attention.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:55 IST
Indian-American leader Vivek Ramaswamy (Photo Credit: X/@VivekGRamaswamy). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to the indictment of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called it a "fig leaf" designed to divert attention. He also stated that the impeachment inquiry that has been started against the President by the House is a "step in the right direction".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ramaswamy said, "Today's indictment of Hunter Biden is a smokescreen. Don't fall for it. This is a fig leaf designed to deflect attention away from the real problem: the Biden family is selling out US foreign policy for their own family's private financial gain". "That's really what's wrong, and we must hold politicians in both major political parties when they use our foreign policy to enrich their family members," he added.

He further said that it is no accident that Hunter's indictment comes when President Biden's own popularity within the Democratic Party is "cratering". "The impeachment inquiry initiated by the House against President Biden is a step in the right direction, but the public shouldn't fall for the trick of diverting attention away from the true problem. It's also no accident that today's indictment comes at a moment when President Biden's own popularity within the Democratic Party is cratering. I predict this is the first step for the Democrat Party managerial class to pressure Joe Biden out of the race. Biden will become a sacrificial pawn in service to the deep state that wants to keep power at all costs," Ramaswamy further said.

President Biden's son Hunter Biden was indicted on Thursday on three counts of illegally possessing a firearm while being addicted to drugs, reported the New York Post. The charges against Hunter can carry up to 25 years in prison and could further form the first of multiple criminal cases. Hunter, who is 53, may also face tax fraud and illegal foreign lobbying counts in DC and Los Angeles, according to the New York Post.

He was also accused of lying about his drug use on a gun purchase form in 2018 when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver. Meanwhile, Speaker Kevin McCarthy authorised House committees on Tuesday to launch a formal impeachment probe on US President Joe Biden based on the House GOP's investigations into his family's foreign business ties and the prosecution of his son Hunter Biden, The Hill reported.

McCarthy stated that the investigation will be overseen by House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky), in collaboration with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo). (ANI)

