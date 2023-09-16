Left Menu

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan’s Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan’s Fayzabad on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 11:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 10:58:08 (IST) on Saturday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 90 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 16-09-2023, 10:58:08 IST, Lat: 36.63 & Long: 71.67, Depth: 90 km , Location: 112 km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS said on X. Earlier, on September 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Fayzabad.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

